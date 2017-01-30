The full list of writers for Doctor Who series 10 has finally been completed, after official YouTube series The Doctor Who Fan Show revealed that "[episodes six and seven] are written by Steven Moffat and Peter Harness".

The addition of Harness, who wrote series 8’s Kill the Moon and Series 9’s acclaimed two-parter The Zygon Invasion/The Zygon Inversion, brings the total of series 10 writers to nine, all of whom but one (Doctor Foster writer Mike Bartlett) have written for the series at least once before.

Harness’ inclusion also suggests that his story will be one of the only two-parters this year, after the previous series made all but two episodes in the double format.

You can see the full list of writers (and a few titles) below:

Episode One - by Steven Moffat

Episode Two - by Frank Cottrell-Boyce

Episode Three - by Sarah Dollard

'The Haunted Hub' - by Mike Bartlett

Episode Five - by Jamie Mathieson

'Extremis' - by Steven Moffat and Peter Harness

Episode Seven - by Steven Moffat and Peter Harness

Episode Eight - by Toby Whithouse

'The Eaters of Light' - by Rona Munro

Episode 10 - by Mark Gatiss

Episode 11 - by Steven Moffat

Episode 12 - by Steven Moffat

Interestingly, while most of the writers enlisted have penned episodes for the last two series, one has a rather older pedigree – Rona Munro, who previously wrote an episode for Sylvester McCoy’s Seventh Doctor in 1989. Hopefully the young guns can keep up with her.

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 this April