HBO epic fantasy Game of Thrones is probably the biggest TV series in the world, and as such it’s often the subject of speculation, theorising and even set leaks, with all sorts of behind-the-scenes secrets seeping out before being excitedly pored over by fans online.

However, there’s one person who’s far less keen on the leaks – series star Maisie Williams, who has confessed to RadioTimes.com that she’s often personally hurt by the plot spoilers posted on the internet.

“It really, really upsets me,” Williams told us. “Because, there’s only a certain group of people who’d look at that anyway, compared to the audience that watches the show.

“It hurts. It’s just like, oh we wanted to tell this story, and yeah, lots of people don’t want to read it, and don’t want to look at it.

“But then it’s even more annoying when you know [the leaks] might be from someone on the inside, and it’s just like… you’re trying to make something really cool, that is really cool, and people really like, and it’s like ‘stop ruining it’.

“It’s such a childish, annoying thing to do. And yeah, it’s sad. It really annoys me.”

She added: “I don’t know if that’s unexpected, that I’d be like ‘Oh, I don’t really mind!’ People still watch it, but it does really grind my gears.”

Still, Williams will soon be free of all that stress, as Game of Thrones is currently filming it’s two-part final series – and she says she can’t wait for the next challenge.

“I’m excited because it means I can do absolutely anything I want,” she told RadioTimes.com. “I could go away for three years and… travel the world, or I could write a film… I could do anything, and it’s quite exciting.”

Not that she’s done with acting, of course – Williams will soon voice a character in upcoming Aardman animation Early Man, and she’s currently appearing in Netflix movie iBoy with Bill Milner, a Game of Thrones fan himself.

“Oh my God, I wanna be in Game of Thrones so badly,” Milner said in a joint interview with Williams. “Even just like to be in one scene where my head got chopped off.”

He added to Williams: “Please tell them. Please tell them all.”

Fingers crossed that one day his dream will come true – and that his casting doesn’t leak out, of course.

iBoy is available to stream on Netflix now