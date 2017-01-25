Just days after we finally found out the title for the upcoming Star Wars Episode VIII – that’s The Last Jedi if you’ve been out in the Outer Rim somewhere – director Rian Johnson has dropped another tasty tidbit for fans by unveiling part of the new film’s opening crawl.

Felt so good to drop this into the cut this morning. A photo posted by Rian Johnson (@riancjohnson) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:06am PST

OK, sure, it’s just the new title being put in place by an edit suite, but we’re still excited – TECHNICALLY this is the first ever look at anything we’ll see on screen during The Last Jedi, and we’re already super pumped for what’s in store.

Plus, this shift from Rogue One promotion to The Last Jedi build-up might mean we’ll be getting a trailer soon, and frankly in times of political turmoil we need our Star Wars fix more than ever. Help us Rian Johnson – you’re our only hope.

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi will be released in UK cinemas on the 15th December