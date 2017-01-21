Donald Trump was sworn into office yesterday and delivered a speech with the sort of rhetoric we've become all too familiar with this past year. There were lots of references to Making America Great Again conveyed with gestures from those hands whose size must not be named as he spoke to a sea of red caps gathered in Washington to witness the historic event.

But as he was pledging to deliver on all the policies which saw him voted into office, viewers – specifically Batman fans – noticed some uncanny similarities.

The moment in question saw Trump tell his gathered supporters – and a television audience of millions:

“Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people.”

No sooner had he uttered the words than people started drawing parallels with Batman super-villain Bane (played by Tom Hardy) whose speech in The Dark Knight Rises sounds remarkably similar...

“We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you... the people."

You can watch the two declarations side-by-side below:

It didn't take Twitter users long to spot the similarities.

Either I was hearing things, or Trump quoted Bane's speech from The Dark Knight Rises. Yikes. #Inauguration — Adib Khondkar (@adibdob) January 20, 2017

Trump is giving the same speech that Bane gives in The Dark Knight Rises before he empties out the jail #Inauguration — Stitchell🇺🇬 (@GarryStitchell) January 20, 2017

Trump staffers: "Who should we quote during the inauguration speech?"



- "Lincoln, no."



- "The Beatles, naw."



- "Bane?!" pic.twitter.com/pqkHaoSycE — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 20, 2017

Although the new US President didn't exactly come out well in the comparison...