Ryan Gosling is the toast of Hollywood right now. The star of awards season darling La La Land picked up a Golden Globe earlier this month, will compete for a Bafta in February and is odds-on to land his second Academy Award nomination when the shortlist is announced later this month.

In fact, he's spent much of 2017 walking red carpets, dressed to the nines in a tux – suited and booted rather like a certain spy whom Gosling's name was mentioned in conjunction with late last year...

With Daniel Craig possibly hanging up his licence to kill before the next Bond film, the La La Land star has been mooted by some as his replacement – the first Canadian actor to play the iconic role. We asked Gosling himself what he made of the rumours, although his response suggested that – unless Bond develops a Slough lilt – he doesn't stand much chance of landing the part.

Why? Because he's watched so much of Ricky Gervais's "genius" series The Office that his British accent sounds more David Brent than Daniel Craig.

Still, at least Gosling has good taste in telly: "[The Office] is one of the best things I've ever seen", he tells us in the video below: