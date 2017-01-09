He may have lost out to Ryan Gosling in his category but Ryan Reynolds still had a jolly good time at the Golden Globes, locking lips with Andrew Garfield as Gosling collected his award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical.

The Deadpool star was sitting with wife Blake Lively and former Spider-Man, Garfield at a table right in front of the stage so the camera had no trouble picking up their cheeky snog.

Their respective dates thought their public display of affection was thoroughly entertaining - and so did Twitter.

Andrew and Ryan my fav couple at the golden globes — sam (@delenydiuh) January 9, 2017

i ain't ever complaining about everything ever again ryan and andrew just gave me everything i ever needed — kai (@capsebs) January 9, 2017

RYAN REYNOLDS AND ANDREW GARFIELD KISSING IN THE BACKGROUND IS EVERYTHING #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/b3xxjj9J3s — Common White Girl (@girlposts) January 9, 2017

Excited doesn't even cover it.

the 'ive made out with andrew garfield' club pic.twitter.com/atYPqAtLlh — local trash can (@vancitypool) January 9, 2017

Oh well, there's always the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss, right?

I mean, you could probably find a way to get a nomination for it guys.