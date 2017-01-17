Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has joined the cast of Nick Park's new animated movie Early Man – and it sounds like her character might not be a million miles away from her Westerosi role of Arya Stark.

Williams will be voicing Goona, who is described as an "indomitable rebel". Remind you of anyone? She befriends the film’s prehistoric hero Dug, played by Eddie Redmayne, and helps steer him through the clash of the Stone Age and Bronze Age civilisations at the heart of the story.

Also lending his voice to the increasingly star-studded Early Man is Tom Hiddleston, who plays Bronze Age tyrant Lord Nooth.

Wallace and Gromit creator Park, of Aardman Animations, said of the latest casting: “Maisie is a terrific actress, and she is of course no stranger to embodying a valiant heroine. I’m most excited to see her breathe life into Goona – I know she’ll be the perfect ally to Eddie’s Dug”.

Williams herself said “I’m a huge Aardman fan – having the chance to work with Nick Park is a dream come true, especially as I get to voice such a fantastic character as Goona. I can’t wait for audiences to meet her.”

Early Man is due in UK cinemas on 26th January 2018