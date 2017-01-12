Angry and frustrated viewers last night called for Prime Minister Theresa May and Secretary of State for Health Jeremy Hunt to be made to watch new BBC2 documentary Hospital.

Filmed over six weeks, the opening episode gave an unflinching look at the daily pressures and struggles that staff and managers face at one of the country’s biggest NHS Trusts in London.

With next to no beds available in several central London hospitals on an average Monday morning, surgeons were faced with an impossible decision. Do they give the one remaining bed to a cancer patient called Simon who needs surgery imminently, or is it reserved and given to an emergency admission – a woman who’s had an aneurysm and needs life-saving surgery?

It was a situation that had viewers up in arms on Twitter, with many saying that May and Hunt should have to watch the programme.

So angry and upset on behalf of #NHS staff watching #hospital on BBC. May and Hunt should be ashamed. 😡 — Big_lebowski (@mini_lebowski) January 12, 2017

Bristol-based surgeon Phillip Clamp praised the programme for giving an “honest and frank portrayal of current NHS pressures”, while others were left in tears watching the hard work of NHS staff.

Honest and frank portrayal of current NHS pressures. Well done BBC. #hospital #NHSCrisis



Hospital continues on Wednesday January 18 on BBC Two at 9pm