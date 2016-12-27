If there's one show that knows how to break through the festive mould and deliver a devilish Christmas delight it's Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith's Inside No. 9.

The dark twisted comedy from the delightfully talented duo brings us 'The Devil at Christmas', co-starring Rula Lenska, Jessica Raine. Pemberton, Lenska and Laine are guests at an alpine chalet, where they meet a mysterious local man (Shearsmith).

He tells them the legend of 'The Devil of Christmas', a demon who rewards good children and punishes those who have been bad or naughty.

It's sure to set the tone for a jolly dark and twisted series three.

We know Keeley Hawes, Tamzin Outhwaite, Felicity Kendal, Mathew Baynton, Philip Glenister and Morgana Robinson are all set to join the cast of the dark comedy anthology for the upcoming third outing, so you can look forward to seeing them on your screens in early 2017.