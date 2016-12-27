10. The Great British Bake Off (BBC1)

In a year of bitter defeats for some, smug victories for others, TV was never going to be spared a bit of contention. But nobody saw it coming: the demise of Bake Off on the Beeb and the departure of Mary Berry, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc. Our country’s favourite plucky, cheeky, ceaselessly charming and sensationally successful amateur baking competition rang in a seventh series and a new gang of loveable patissieres took to the tent. If overshadowed by the backstage theatrics, the series itself was a showstopper – and a fine victor was crowned in companionable Bedfordshire PE teacher Candice Brown. Sarah Carson