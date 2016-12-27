Radio Times Top 40 TV Shows of 2016: 10 to 1 The votes have been counted and the results are in: here's our critics' countdown of the year's best telly. And the winner is... ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Tuesday 27 December 2016 at 8:00AM 10. The Great British Bake Off (BBC1) In a year of bitter defeats for some, smug victories for others, TV was never going to be spared a bit of contention. But nobody saw it coming: the demise of Bake Off on the Beeb and the departure of Mary Berry, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc. Our country’s favourite plucky, cheeky, ceaselessly charming and sensationally successful amateur baking competition rang in a seventh series and a new gang of loveable patissieres took to the tent. If overshadowed by the backstage theatrics, the series itself was a showstopper – and a fine victor was crowned in companionable Bedfordshire PE teacher Candice Brown. Sarah Carson continue reading