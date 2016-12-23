Len Goodman has revealed his reasons for sticking with the US version of Strictly Come Dancing – despite departing the British series at the end of this year.

The outgoing head judge will hang up his voting paddle after the Christmas special (airing on 25th December) with his successor yet to be announced, but Goodman will continue with his commitment to Dancing with the Stars – the US equivalent – for another year.

Why? Well, apparently it's all down to legalities. "That's because of the contract," when asked on This Morning earlier today. "With the BBC you just sign an annual contract so they can chuck you out or you can leave, but in America I had to do a two-year contract and I've done one, so I've got another year."

Dancing With the Stars features both Goodman and fellow Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli on the panel alongside American dancers Carrie Ann Inaba and Julianne Hough.

Speaking about his possible replacement on Strictly, Goodman added: "I will have no input... it's all down to the producers. However, for me, I hope it will be somebody who has done ballroom and latin because as good as the other three judges are – the balance has been terrific – you need one who's done ballroom and latin."