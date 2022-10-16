Primrose Larkin (Lydia Page), the youngest daughter of Ma (Joanna Scanlan) and Pop (Bradley Walsh), falls head over heels for newcomer Reverend Ian Candy, played by Maxim Ays (Sanditon).

The Larkins season 2 arrives on our screens tonight (16th October) and there's plenty to look forward to, including an exciting new romance.

In the following clip, both characters introduce themselves, discussing their respective personalities, with Ian teasing a "thrilling" ride for fans.

Watch it below.

"Ma really likes Reverend Candy from the moment she meets him," said Joanna Scanlan. "She thinks he's got a lot going for him, so when Primrose falls for him, and of course he's very fall-able for, Ma really wants that to work out."

But there's a slight problem...

"Unfortunately, because Reverend Candy's quite a thoughtful person and Primrose is quite a thoughtful person, they both find it very difficult to just say how they feel, and Ma feels slightly irritated that they don't just get on with it," added Scanlan.

The actor also teased "pretty cataclysmic" events in season 2.

"The kaleidoscope turns and we see a new shape of family," she said.

Executive producer and writer Simon Nye echoed that: "The bountiful nature of the Larkins is tested beyond endurance and it gets quite unpleasant, quite vicious. People are having their lives turned around and Pop and Ma are obviously very protective of their family, their kids, their village."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Larkins season 2 will air from 16th October on ITV. You can buy The Darling Buds of May on Amazon.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe nowand get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.