Should all ticket holders turn up for the event, it will break records and set the bar for pro-wrestling turnouts in future.

Fans will be rewarded with a massive slate of action, with the biggest names in the AEW world jetting into London for the big show.

MJF, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks are all among the line-up, while the legendary Chris Jericho will also feature in the ring.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when AEW All In 2023 will go ahead in UK time.

When is AEW All In 2023?

AEW All In 2023 takes place on Sunday 27th August 2023.

What time is AEW All In 2023?

AEW All In 2023 starts at 6pm UK time with a stacked card of matches to savour, including the main events.

Fans can tune in to watch AEW All In on DAZN with a PPV pass.

You can subscribe to DAZN from just £9.99 per month on an annual basis or sign up for a single month for £19.99.

The pay-per-view cost is £16.99 for the event.

AEW All In 2023 match card

Check out the match schedule (so far) for AEW All In 2023:

AEW World title: MJF (c) v Adam Cole

AEW Tag Team titles: FTR (c) v The Young Bucks

Coffin match: Sting & Darby Allin v Swerve Strickland & AR Fox

AEW Women's title: Hikaru Shida (c) v Toni Storm v Britt Baker v Saraya

ROH Tag Team titles: Aussie Open (c) v MJF & Adam Cole (Buy In Match)

Chris Jericho v Will Ospreay

Blackpool Club and three mystery partners v The Lucha Bros, Best Friends, Orange Cassidy and Eddie Kingston

The Golden Elite v Konosuke Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold

