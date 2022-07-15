Track and field athletes from across the globe will descend on the West Coast of the USA in a bid to conquer the world in their event.

The World Athletics Championships contenders are up and running – literally – with some of the finest sports stars in the world settling into Eugene, Oregon for the 10-day tournament.

Team GB will take a bristling pack of athletes with them in a bid to bring home a fresh batch of gold medals, and full World Athletics Championships on TV coverage will be brought to you by the BBC.

A wide slate of presenters and commentators will guide you through the championships as part of a busy season for athletics, with the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham right around the corner.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the key World Athletics Championships 2022 presenters, pundits and commentators.

Who is presenting World Athletics Championships coverage on TV?

Jeanette Kwakye – Team GB Olympic sprinter

Kwakye has featured across BBC sports coverage since 2014. She is a regular host of BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast and has presented various sporting championships, including the World Athletics Championships in 2019 and the 2018 Youth Olympics. She is the lead presenter for this year's event, while other presenters gear up for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Denise Lewis – Olympic gold medallist (heptathlon)

Lewis is an ever-present, well-respected figure across BBC athletics coverage with expert knowledge of multiple sports and disciplines due to her career as a heptathlete.

Colin Jackson – Olympic silver medallist (hurdles)

Like Lewis, Jackson has been a mainstay of BBC coverage for years and will return once more to pass judgement over some of the fastest men and women on the planet.

Michael Johnson – four-time Olympic gold medallist (sprints)

Former elite sprinter Johnson has a keen eye for the sharpest runners in the pack and will provide terrific insight on all the sprinting events plus more from the track.

Jessica Ennis-Hill – Olympic gold medallist (heptathlon)

Ennis-Hill retired from competition in 2016 after winning silver in Rio. She was the face of London 2012 and has been a welcome addition to the studio since turning to the media.

Steve Cram – World Athletics Championships gold medallist (1500m)

The unmistakable voice of former middle distance runner Cram will sound out once more throughout some of the biggest events of the World Athletics Championships.

Steve Backley – two-time Olympic silver medallist

Former Javelin star Backley is the BBC's lead commentator for field events and, with 15-year sporting career behind him and experience at every major tournament on multiple occasions, there's no one better to guide us through the action.

Paula Radcliffe – three-time London marathon winner

Radcliffe is a British icon for her accomplishments and efforts as a marathon runner and will take up a commentary position throughout the World Athletics Championships.

