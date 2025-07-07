Wimbledon boss confirmed electronic line call "cannot be appealed or overturned" prior to incorrect decision controversy
The high-profile moment played out over the weekend.
Wimbledon organisers have apologised after its electronic line-calling system was turned off in error during a game between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Sonay Kartal on Centre Court.
The controversial moment unfolded when there was no "out" call when a backhand from Kartal went long, with Pavlyuchenkova having seen the ball was out.
Speaking with Radio Times magazine before Wimbledon got under way, tournament director Jamie Baker confirmed that the introduction of the system meant that any decision made by electronic line-calling would be final and could not be "appealed or overturned".
During play on court, chair umpire Nico Helwerth halted play before he announced that the system "was unfortunately unable to track the last point".
Baker previously said: "But if a player wants to see the image of the ball on the line, they can request it theoretically limitless times during a match – although that never happens because one of the benefits is that there’s genuine acceptance now of the calls being made.
"It’s very helpful for a player to know there's no doubt. In my career I lost multiple matches because I lost my cool when I felt I had a bad call from a line judge. That whole dynamic has disappeared and it's one less thing to get annoyed about."
A spokesperson for the All England Club later said the technology was "deactivated in error on part of the server's side of the court for one game".
During that time, three calls on the affected side of the court were not picked up by the system.
"We have apologised to the players involved," a spokesperson for the All England Club said.
"We continue to have full confidence in the accuracy of the ball-tracking technology. In this instance, there was a human error and as a consequence we have fully reviewed our processes and made the appropriate changes."
