World No.1 Iga Swiatek is in action this week in the hope she can rebuild momentum in 2023 following a barnstorming 2022 that has taken her to a commanding position in the WTA Rankings.

The Dubai Tennis Championships is back with the women up first in a WTA 1000 event, with plenty at stake for the contenders.

She experienced a disappointing fourth round exit at the Australian Open this year, but struck back to win the Qatar Open and now boasts another shot at adding 1,000 points to her tally.

No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, who won in Australia, can close the gap with another big performance here, while the chasing pack containing US duo Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff will be licking their lips at the points on offer here.

Fans will be keen to tune in to watch the elite tier of women's tennis stars to return to action against one another, but who will come out as the ultimate victor in Dubai?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Dubai Tennis Championships 2023?

The women's tournament started on Sunday 19th February and runs until the final on Saturday 25th February 2023.

The WTA 1000 event will precede the men's ATP 500 tournament, which begins on Monday 27th February.

The men's tournament will draw to a close with the final on Saturday 4th March.

How to watch and live stream Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 schedule

WTA Women's Singles (1000)

Round of 64: Sunday 19th – Monday 20th February

Round of 32: Tuesday 21st February

Round of 16: Wednesday 22nd February

Quarter-finals: Thursday 23rd February

Semi-finals: Friday 24th February

Final: Saturday 25th February

ATP Men's Singles (500)

Round of 64: Monday 27th February

Round of 32: Tuesday 28th February

Round of 16: Wednesday 1st March

Quarter-finals: Thursday 2nd March

Semi-finals: Friday 3rd March

Final: Saturday 4th February

Where is the Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 held?

The Dubai Tennis Championships is held at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

It boasts a 5,000-capacity arena so all the biggest matches can be soaked up by the crowds.

