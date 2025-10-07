Kyren Wilson beat World No. 1 Judd Trump to win the inaugural Xi'an Grand Prix in 2024. The defending champion has received a bye to the second round due to Marco Fu's injury while Trump hit a 147 as he eased through the qualifiers.

A total prize fund of £850,000 is on offer, £177,000 of which will go to the winner, at the sixth ranking tournament of the new World Snooker Tour season.

Xi'an Grand Prix snooker 2025 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. Action live on TNT Sports 3 and discovery+.

Tuesday 7th October

From 12:30pm

QR: Ding Junhui (CHN) [8] v Sam Craigie (ENG) [88]

QR: Ronnie O’Sullivan (ENG) [5] v Iulian Boiko (UKR) [85]

QR: Mark J. Williams (WAL) [6] v Zhou Jinhao (CHN) (a)

R1: Stuart Bingham (ENG) [20] v Matthew Selt (ENG) [33]

R1: Ryan Day (WAL) [36] v Zhou Yuelong (CHN) [31]

R1: Liam Pullen (ENG) [107] v Michael Holt (ENG) [64]

R1: Noppon Saengkham (THA) [32] v Michal Szubarczyk (POL) [98]

R1: Huang Jiahao (CHN) [82] v Aaron Hill (IRL) [46]

From 3pm

QR: Anthony McGill (SCO) [58] v Shaun Murphy (ENG) [13]

How to watch the Xi'an Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream

UK snooker fans will have access to extensive coverage of the Xi'an Grand Prix on TNT Sports 3.

The first and second rounds, from Thursday to Sunday, will only be shown on discovery+, while from Monday onwards live coverage of the tournament will take place daily from 7am and 12:30pm across TNT Sports channels and on discovery+.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

