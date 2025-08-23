World No. 1 and 2023 champion Judd Trump will be hoping to bounce back from his disappointing early exit at the Saudi Arabia Masters, while Ronnie O'Sullivan, who was beaten by Neil Robertson in the final in Jeddah, is absent for medical reasons.

Last year's event saw Xiao Guodong edge out Chinese compatriot Si Jiahui to win his first ranking title in a thrilling finale in front of an excited home crowd.

Snooker fans will hope for more of the same this time around, and the good news is that extensive coverage of the event is on offer.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Wuhan Open 2025.

When is the Wuhan Open 2025?

The Wuhan Open 2025 starts on Sunday 24th August 2025 and runs until Saturday 30th August 2025.

The final will take place on the 30th and could be a thriller, as was the case last year.

How to watch the Wuhan Open 2025 on TV and live stream

UK snooker fans will have access to extensive coverage of the Wuhan Open on TNT Sports.

Live coverage of the tournament will take place daily from 7am and 12:30pm on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also watch TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract and stream directly to your smart TV as well as on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

What is the Wuhan Open 2025 prize money?

The Wuhan Open, the third ranking event of the 2025 World Snooker Tour season, has a total prize fund of £700,000. Here is the full breakdown:

Winner: £140,000

Runner-up: £63,000

Semi-finals: £30,000

Quarter-finals: £16,000

Last 16: £12,000

Last 32: £8,000

Last 64: £4,500

High break: £5,000

Total: £700,000

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.