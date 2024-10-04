However, several huge names will not take part in the competition. Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Allen have withdrawn from the event in the week leading up to it.

Former world champion Luca Brecel and newly-crowned British Open champion have both been knocked out during the qualifying rounds.

Fans will expect to see much more drama take place when the competition begins in Wuhan.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Wuhan Open 2024.

When is the Wuhan Open 2024?

The Wuhan Open 2024 starts on Sunday 6th October 2024 and runs until Saturday 12th October 2024.

Matches begin from 3am UK time and continue throughout the afternoon at 7:30am UK time, into an evening session starting at 12:30pm UK time.

How to watch the Wuhan Open 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Wuhan Open 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The Wuhan Open is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

