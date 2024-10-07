Ding Junhui will headline the day's action in front of a home crowd. He faces compatriot Xu Si in an all-Chinese showdown this afternoon at UK time.

Reigning champion Judd Trump will be keen to retain his title from the inaugural tournament last year.

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Allen have withdrawn from the event, while former world champions Mark Selby and Luca Brecel were both eliminated in qualifying.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Wuhan Open 2024 daily order of play.

Wuhan Open 2024 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+.

Monday 7th October

Round 2

From 3am

Judd Trump v He Guoqiang

Ben Woollaston v Gary Wilson

Anthony McGill v Mostafa Dorgham

Mark Allen v Jamie Clarke

From 7:30am

Ka Wai Cheung v Wu Yize

Aaron Hill v Kyren Wilson

Xiao Guodong v Andrew Pagett

Mark Joyce v Sanderson Lam

Hammad Miah v Robbie Williams

Hossein Vafaei v Jordan Brown

Elliot Slessor v Xinbo Wang

Zhang Anda v Graeme Dott

From 12:30pm

Daniel Womersley v Si Jiahui

Yuan Sijun v Xing Zihao

Xu Si v Ding Junhui

Robert Milkins v Zak Surety

Shaun Murphy v Anthony Hamilton

John Higgins v Fan Zhengyi

Martin O'Donnell v Sunny Akani

Noppon Saengkham v Jimmy White

Round 1: Sunday 6th October

Round 2: Sunday 6th/Monday 7th October

Round 3: Tuesday 8th/Wednesday 9th October

Quarter-finals: Thursday 10th October

Semi-finals: Friday 11th October

Final: Saturday 12th October

How to watch Wuhan Open 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Wuhan Open 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The Wuhan Open is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

