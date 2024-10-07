Wuhan Open 2024 snooker order of play: Schedule today (Monday 7th October)
Your daily guide to the Wuhan Open 2024, including order of play and full schedule.
The Wuhan Open is up and running with a host of big names in action on the slate today.
The evening session offers a host of great match-ups to enjoy, including John Higgins versus Fan Zhengyi and Shaun Murphy against Anthony Hamilton.
Ding Junhui will headline the day's action in front of a home crowd. He faces compatriot Xu Si in an all-Chinese showdown this afternoon at UK time.
Reigning champion Judd Trump will be keen to retain his title from the inaugural tournament last year.
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Allen have withdrawn from the event, while former world champions Mark Selby and Luca Brecel were both eliminated in qualifying.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Wuhan Open 2024 daily order of play.
Wuhan Open 2024 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+.
Monday 7th October
Round 2
From 3am
- Judd Trump v He Guoqiang
- Ben Woollaston v Gary Wilson
- Anthony McGill v Mostafa Dorgham
- Mark Allen v Jamie Clarke
From 7:30am
- Ka Wai Cheung v Wu Yize
- Aaron Hill v Kyren Wilson
- Xiao Guodong v Andrew Pagett
- Mark Joyce v Sanderson Lam
- Hammad Miah v Robbie Williams
- Hossein Vafaei v Jordan Brown
- Elliot Slessor v Xinbo Wang
- Zhang Anda v Graeme Dott
From 12:30pm
- Daniel Womersley v Si Jiahui
- Yuan Sijun v Xing Zihao
- Xu Si v Ding Junhui
- Robert Milkins v Zak Surety
- Shaun Murphy v Anthony Hamilton
- John Higgins v Fan Zhengyi
- Martin O'Donnell v Sunny Akani
- Noppon Saengkham v Jimmy White
Wuhan Open Snooker Masters 2024 round dates
- Round 1: Sunday 6th October
- Round 2: Sunday 6th/Monday 7th October
- Round 3: Tuesday 8th/Wednesday 9th October
- Quarter-finals: Thursday 10th October
- Semi-finals: Friday 11th October
- Final: Saturday 12th October
How to watch Wuhan Open 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Wuhan Open 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.
The Wuhan Open is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.
You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
