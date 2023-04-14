Mark Allen has been the dominant force this season so far, though Shaun Murphy's Tour Championship victory has seen him leap into second on the one-year list.

The World Snooker Championship has arrived with a festival of snooker set to dominate our TV screens over the coming weeks.

Ronnie O'Sullivan returns to The Crucible as reigning champion and No.1 seed, but can The Rocket produce another scintillating tournament performance to secure an unprecedented eighth world title?

Former champions Judd Trump, Neil Robertson, Mark Williams and John Higgins are also in the fold.

Fans can expect fireworks from Day 1 and we've got all the TV details you're going to need over the course of the tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the World Snooker Championship 2023.

When is World Snooker Championship 2023?

The World Snooker Championship 2023 starts on Saturday 15th April 2023.

The tournament runs until Monday 1st May 2023 with the final taking place on that day and long into the evening.

How to watch World Snooker Championship 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the World Snooker Championship is readily available across BBC and Eurosport platforms.

BBC Two is a traditional home for snooker, though BBC One and BBC Four will be used in conjunction with the BBC Red Button to provide comprehensive coverage from across the tables.

Of course, every moment live on the BBC will also be shown online via BBC iPlayer.

Eurosport boasts exhaustive TV rights to show the tournament across its platforms – including discovery+ – until 2026 and potentially beyond. Many Sky Sports customers will already have Eurosport included in their package.

You can sign up to Eurosport and discovery+ from as little as £6.99 per month. The comprehensive discovery+ package, which includes all entertainment and Eurosport channels, can be picked up for £59.99.

World Snooker Championship 2023 TV schedule

All UK time. Matches will be shown live on Eurosport and discovery+. Check the TV schedule below for specific BBC channel information.

First round

Saturday 15th April

From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Pang Junxu

Stuart Bingham v David Gilbert

From 2:30pm – BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Luca Brecel v Ricky Walden

Neil Robertson v Wu Yize

From 7pm – BBC Four/BBC iPlayer

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Pang Junxu

Ali Carter v Jak Zones

Sunday 16th April

From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei

Stuart Bingham v David Gilbert

From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

Mark Williams v Jimmy Robertson

Neil Robertson v Wu Yize

From 7pm – BBC Four/BBC iPlayer

Luca Brecel v Ricky Walden

Ali Carter v Jak Zones

Monday 17th April

From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei

Mark Allen v Fan Zhengyi

From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

Mark Williams v Jimmy Robertson

John Higgins v David Grace

From 7pm – BBC Four/BBC iPlayer

Robert Milkins v Joe Perry

Mark Allen v Fan Zhengyi

World Snooker Championship 2023 prize money

There's a prize pot on offer for the World Snooker Championship. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finalists: £100,00

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Last 48: £15,000

Last 80: £10,000

Last 112: £5,000

Highest break: £15,000

Maximum break: £40,000

Total: £2,395,000

