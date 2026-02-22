Snooker's Home Nations series wraps up with the Welsh Open 2026 at Venue Cymru in Llandudno.

The end of the 2025/26 World Snooker Tour season is fast approaching but there is still plenty for fans to sink their teeth into in the final months of the campaign.

World No.1 Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan are among the notable absentees at the ranking tournament, while defending champion Mark Selby, who beat Stephen Maguire in last year's final to claim his second title, is the top seed.

Watch the Welsh Open 2026 live on TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and BBC

Masters winner Kyren Wilson, world champion Zhao Xintong, and Neil Robertson, who won the Welsh Open in 2006 and 2019, are among those expected to challenge Selby for The Ray Reardon Trophy and the largest share of the £550,400 prize fund.

The Jester from Leicester takes on 79th-seed Jiang Jun in the pick of the first round ties on Monday, while Robertson begins his pursuit of a third title against Poland's Michal Szubarczyk in the evening session.

Radio Times brings you the daily order of play and full schedule for the Welsh Open 2026.

We're keeping this page updated with all the latest times and coverage details throughout the course of the tournament.

Welsh Open 2026 order of play today

All UK time.

Monday 23 February

Round 1

From 10am

Lei Peifan (CHN) [26] vs Dylan Emery (WAL) [90]

Jak Jones (WAL) [16] vs Liam Highfield (ENG) [89]

From 1pm

Yuan Sijun (CHN) [28] vs Julien Leclercq (BEL) [75]

Si Jiahui (CHN) [13] vs Robbie Williams (ENG) [52]

Mark J Williams (WAL) [5] vs Michael Holt (ENG) [58]

Pang Junxu (CHN) [24] vs Antoni Kowalski (POL) [68]

Estimated 3pm

Mark Selby (ENG) [1] vs Jiang Jun (CHN) [79]

Stephen Maguire (SCO) [22] vs Ricky Walden (ENG) [45]

Barry Hawkins (ENG) [12] vs David Lilley (ENG) [49]

Hossein Vafaei (IRN) [29] vs Artemijs Zizins (LAT) [72]

From 7pm

Joe O'Connor (ENG) [23] vs Aaron Hill (IRL) [39]

Wu Yize (CHN) [10] vs Ben Mertens (BEL) [64]

Tom Ford (ENG) [25] vs Martin O'Donnell (ENG) [42]

Neil Robertson (AUS) [4] vs Michal Szubarczyk (POL) [93]

Estimated 9pm

Mark Allen (NIR) [8] vs David Grace (ENG) [92]

Ali Carter (ENG) [18] vs Anthony McGill (SCO) [44]

2025 Welsh Open winner Mark Selby. (Photo by Tai Chengzhe/VCG via Getty Images)

Welsh Open 2026 schedule

Round 1: Monday 23 – Tuesday 24 February

Round 2: Tuesday 24 – Wednesday 25 February

Round 3: Wednesday 25 – Thursday 26 February

Last 16: Thursday 26 February

Quarter-finals: Friday 27 February

Semi-finals: Saturday 28 February

Final: Sunday 1 March

How to watch Welsh Open 2026 on TV and live stream

The Welsh Open 2026 starts on Monday 23 February 2026 and runs until Sunday 1 March 2026 with live TV coverage on BBC and TNT Sports.

A combination of BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website will showcase the best of the live coverage at 10am, 1pm and 7pm each day in the early stages and at 1pm and 7pm in the latter stages.

The action will also be shown on TNT Sports channels as well as their own streaming platform, discovery+.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also watch TNT Sports via Amazon Prime Video by adding the channels to your subscription.

Welsh Open 2026 prize fund

Winner: £100,000

Runner-up: £45,000

Semi-final: £21,000

Quarter-final: £13,200

Last 16: £9,000

Last 32: £5,400

Last 64: £3,600

Last 96: £1,000

Highest break: £5,000

Total: £550,400

