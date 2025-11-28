Elite snooker returns to free-to-air TV as the world's finest convene at York Barbican to compete for the UK Championship.

The first Triple Crown event of the World Snooker Tour season will pit reigning champion Judd Trump against a bristling line-up of stars. Trump defeated Barry Hawkins 10-8 in last year's showpiece match.

The Ace in the Pack headlines in York, closely followed by Zhao Xintong, Kyren Wilson and Neil Robertson.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is on track to play this week, but has preemptively decided to not feature in the Masters in January.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the UK Championship 2025.

When is the UK Championship 2025?

The UK Championship 2025 starts on Saturday 29th November and runs until Sunday 7th December.

The final – best of 19 frames – will take place on the 7th December across two sessions.

UK Championship 2025 schedule

Last 32: Saturday 29th November – Tuesday 2nd December

Saturday 29th November – Tuesday 2nd December Last 16: Wednesday 3rd – Thursday 4th December

Wednesday 3rd – Thursday 4th December Quarter-finals: Friday 5th December

Friday 5th December Semi-finals: Saturday 6th December

Saturday 6th December Final: Sunday 7th December

How to watch the UK Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

UK snooker fans will have access to extensive coverage of the UK Championship on BBC and TNT Sports.

A combination of BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four will showcase the best of the live coverage, while all broadcasts will be live on BBC iPlayer.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also watch TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract and stream directly to your smart TV as well as on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

What is the UK Championship 2025 prize money?

The UK Championship 2025 has a total prize fund of £1,205,000. Here is the full breakdown:

Winner: £250,000

Runner-up: £100,000

Semi-final: £50,000

Quarter-final: £25,000

Last 16: £15,000

Last 32: £10,000

Highest break: £15,000

Total: £1,205,000

