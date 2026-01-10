The Masters gets under way on Sunday with reigning champion Shaun Murphy at the table in the opening gambit against Wu Yize.

Murphy toppled Kyren Wilson 10-7 in last year's showpiece match. He faces stern opposition in 2026 as he seeks to add a third victory in this competition to his name.

The first evening session will see Mark Selby go up against Xiao Guodong to wrap up an intriguing opening day at Alexandra Palace.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily order of play and full schedule for The Masters 2026.

We're keeping this page updated with all the latest times and coverage details throughout the course of the tournament.

The Masters 2026 order of play today

All UK time.

Sunday 11th January

From 1pm

R1: Shaun Murphy v Wu Yize

From 7pm

R1: Mark Selby v Xiao Guodong

Monday 12th January

From 1pm

R1: Mark Williams v Mark Allen

From 7pm

R1: Zhao Xintong v Gary Wilson

Tuesday 13th January

From 1pm

R1: Kyren Wilson v Si Jiahui

From 7pm

R1: John Higgins v Barry Hawkins

Wednesday 14th January

From 1pm

R1: Judd Trump v Ding Junhui

From 7pm

R1: Neil Robertson v Ronnie O'Sullivan

Thursday 15th January

From 1pm

QF: TBC

From 7pm

QF: TBC

Friday 16th January

From 1pm

QF: TBC

From 7pm

QF: TBC

Saturday 17th January

From 1pm

SF: TBC

From 7pm

SF: TBC

Sunday 18th January

From 1pm

F: TBC

From 7pm

F: TBC

The Masters 2026 schedule

Round 1: Sunday 11th – Wednesday 14th January

Quarter-finals: Thursday 15th – Friday 16th January

Semi-finals: Saturday 17th January

Final: Sunday 18th January

How to watch The Masters 2026 on TV and live stream

The Masters 2026 starts on Sunday 11th January 2026 and runs until Sunday 18th January 2026 with live TV coverage on BBC and TNT Sports.

A combination of BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four will showcase the best of the live coverage at 1pm and 7pm each day. All broadcasts will also be live on BBC iPlayer.

The action will also be shown on TNT Sports channels as well as their own streaming platform, discovery+.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also watch TNT Sports via Amazon Prime Video by adding the channels to your subscription.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.