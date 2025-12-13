The Scottish Open kicks off with Lei Peifan hoping to pick up where he left off last year in Edinburgh.

The reigning champion was seen as a rising star amid a sea of rising Chinese talents, but his career has stalled despite winning this competition in 2024.

He enters the draw as top seed with a stellar cast supporting him, including Zhao Xintong, Kyren Wilson and Neil Robertson.

Judd Trump has opted to sit out of this tournament as he prepares for a winter break ahead of the Masters in January.

When is the Scottish Open 2025?

The Scottish Open 2025 starts on Monday 15th December and runs until Sunday 21st November.

The final – best of 17 frames – will take place on the 21st.

Scottish Open 2025 schedule

Round 1: Monday 15th – Tuesday 16th November

Monday 15th – Tuesday 16th November Round 2: Wednesday 17th December

Wednesday 17th December Round 3: Thursday 18th December

Thursday 18th December Quarter-finals: Friday 19th December

Friday 19th December Semi-finals: Saturday 20th December

Saturday 20th December Final: Sunday 21st December

How to watch the Scottish Open 2025 on TV and live stream

UK snooker fans will have access to extensive coverage of the Scottish Open on TNT Sports.

What is the Scottish Open 2025 prize money?

The Scottish Open 2025 has a total prize fund of £550,400. Here is the full breakdown:

Winner: £100,000

Runner-up: £45,000

Semi-final: £21,000

Quarter-final: £13,200

Round 3: £9,000

Round 2: £5,400

Round 1: £3,600

Total: £550,400

