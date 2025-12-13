❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Scottish Open snooker on TV 2025: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide to how to watch the Scottish Open 2025 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Saturday, 13 December 2025 at 10:00 am
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad