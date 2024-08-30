Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters on TV 2024: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide to how to watch the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
The Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 marks the inaugural edition of snooker's latest blockbuster ranking event.
Saudi Arabia has aimed to increase its influence in the sport, with the World Masters of Snooker 2023 becoming the first professional snooker tournament to be staged inside the Kingdom.
Ronnie O'Sullivan triumphed during that event, and will return to the Middle East for the first edition of this Saudi-based, Saudi-backed tournament, the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters, which will be held on an annual basis in Riyadh.
The prize fund for the tournament stands at £2.3 million, which is just narrowly short of the £2.4m total pot at the World Snooker Championship in May this year.
The world's finest stars are expected to compete in this one, with extensive TV coverage set to bring the event to fans across the UK.
More like this
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024.
When is Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024?
The Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 starts on Friday 30th August 2024 and runs until Saturday 7th September 2024.
How to watch Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.
The Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters is available on the discovery+ Standard plan from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport, plus TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.
Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 prize money
- Winner: £500,000
- Runner-up: £200,000
- Semi-finals: £100,000
- Quarter-finals: £50,000
- Last 16: £30,000
- Last 32: £20,000
- Last 48: £11,000
- Last 80: £7,000
- Last 112: £4,000
- Last 144: £2,000
- 147 Break: £50,000
Total: £2,302,000
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.