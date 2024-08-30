Ronnie O'Sullivan triumphed during that event, and will return to the Middle East for the first edition of this Saudi-based, Saudi-backed tournament, the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters, which will be held on an annual basis in Riyadh.

The prize fund for the tournament stands at £2.3 million, which is just narrowly short of the £2.4m total pot at the World Snooker Championship in May this year.

The world's finest stars are expected to compete in this one, with extensive TV coverage set to bring the event to fans across the UK.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024.

When is Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024?

The Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 starts on Friday 30th August 2024 and runs until Saturday 7th September 2024.

How to watch Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters is available on the discovery+ Standard plan from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport, plus TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 prize money

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finals: £100,000

Quarter-finals: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Last 48: £11,000

Last 80: £7,000

Last 112: £4,000

Last 144: £2,000

147 Break: £50,000

Total: £2,302,000

