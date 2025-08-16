Seven-time world champ Ronnie O'Sullivan beat opponent Chris Wakelin 6-3 in last night's semi-final and will come against Neil Robertson in the final.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily order of play and full schedule for the Saudi Arabia Masters 2025.

We'll keep this page updated throughout the course of the tournament with all the latest times and coverage details.

Saudi Arabia Masters snooker 2025 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. Action live on TNT Sports 3 and discovery+ from 12pm and 6pm every day.

Saturday 16th August – Final

From 12pm

Neil Robertson v Ronnie O’Sullivan

First round: Friday 8th August

Second round: Saturday 9th August

Third round: Sunday 10th August

Fourth round: Monday 11th August

Round of 32: Tuesday 12th August

Round of 16: Wednesday 13th August

Quarter-finals: Thursday 14th August

Semi-finals: Friday 15th August

Final: Saturday 16th August

How to watch Saudi Arabia Masters 2025 on TV and live stream

UK snooker fans will have access to extensive coverage of the Saudi Arabia Masters on TNT Sports.

Live coverage of the tournament will take place daily from 12pm and 6pm on TNT Sports 3 and discovery+.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also watch TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract and stream directly to your smart TV as well as on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

