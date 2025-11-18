The world's best snooker players are in Saudi Arabia this week for the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2025.

Defending champion Mark Allen and World Snooker Championship winner Zhao Xintong are joined in the 12-strong field by the eight other highest-ranked players in the world and two local rising stars – Ayman Alamri and Ziyad Alqabbani.

Alamri and Alqabbani will face Shaun Murphy and Ding Junhui in the opening round, with Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins given a bye to the second round, and the remaining six players joining at the quarter-finals.

The 2025 event is the third edition of the non-ranking event since it launched in 2024 as the first professional snooker tournament to be held in Saudi Arabia.

With the first Triple Crown event set to start at the end of November, snooker's top players will want to lay a marker this week.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2025.

When is the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2025?

The Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2025 starts on Wednesday 19th November and runs until Friday 21st November.

The final – best of nine frames – will take place on the 21st.

Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2025 schedule

1st round: Wednesday 19th November

Wednesday 19th November 2nd round: Wednesday 19th November

Wednesday 19th November Quarter-finals: Thursday 20th November

Thursday 20th November Semi-finals: Friday 21st November

Friday 21st November Final: Friday 21st November

How to watch the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

UK snooker fans will have access to extensive coverage of the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship on TNT Sports.

What is the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2025 prize money?

The Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2025 has a total prize fund of £785,000. Here is the full breakdown:

Winner: £250,000

Runner-up: £125,000

Semi-final: £75,000

Quarter-final: £50,000

Round 2: £25,000

Round 1: £5,000

Total: £785,000

An additional $1,000,000 is available on offer for any player who makes a 167 break, which requires them to hit a 147 and then pot the Riyadh Season gold ball.

