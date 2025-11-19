Ronnie O'Sullivan is among the big-name players in action on the first day of the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2025.

The 10 top ranked players in the world, and two local wild cards, are involved in the three-day tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Wednesday's opening session pits Shaun Murphy and Ding Junhui against the amateur duo before O'Sullivan and John Higgins enter the action in the evening.

2024 winner Mark Allen, world champion Zhao Xintong, and the rest of the top six seeds will take to the table for the first time on Wednesday.

The players will be battling it out for the largest share of a £750,000 prize fund and the chance to land a blow against their rivals ahead of the first Triple Crown event of the season, the UK Championship, which gets under way at the end of November.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily order of play and full schedule for the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2025.

We're keeping this page updated with all the latest times and coverage details throughout the course of the tournament.

Riyadh Season Snooker Championship snooker 2025 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. Coverage on TNT Sports and discovery+.

Wednesday 19th November

Round 1

Estimated 2pm

Shaun Murphy (ENG) [10] v Ziyad Alqabbani (KSA) [a]

Ding Junhui (CHN) [9] v Ayman Alamri (KSA) [a]

Round 2

Estimated 7pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan (ENG) [7] v Murphy/Al-Qabbani

John Higgins (SCO) [8] v Ding/Alamri

Thursday 20th November

Quarter-finals

Estimated 2pm

Kyren Wilson (ENG) [4] v Neil Robertson (AUS) [5]

Mark Allen (NIR) [1] v Higgins/Ding/Alamri

Judd Trump (ENG) [3] v Mark Williams (WAL) [6]

Zhao Xintong (CHN) [2] v O'Sullivan/Murphy/Alqabbani

Friday 21st November

Semi-finals

Estimated 2pm

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Final

Estimated 7pm

TBC v TBC

How to watch the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

UK snooker fans will have access to extensive coverage of the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also watch TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract and stream directly to your smart TV as well as on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

