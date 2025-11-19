❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2025 order of play today – Wednesday 19th November
RadioTimes.com has all the information on the schedule for the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2025, including today's order of play.
Subscribe to Radio Times – 5 weeks for £2
Published: Wednesday, 19 November 2025 at 8:00 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad