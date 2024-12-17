Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024 snooker order of play: Schedule today (Wednesday 18th December)
Your daily guide to the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024, including order of play and full schedule.
The Riyadh Season Snooker Championship will wrap up elite snooker for the year with a final jaunt in Riyadh.
Chinese duo Ding Junhui and Zhang Anda will each face a local wildcard entrant in the first round on Wednesday afternoon.
The victors from that session will move into the second round against Shaun Murphy and Luca Brecel, with remaining players from the world top 10 to follow in the later rounds.
World No. 1 Judd Trump, reigning world champion Kyren Wilson and Ronnie O'Sullivan are all set to feature in the competition, with big prizes on offer.
The eventual champion will collect a cool £250,000 cheque, while potting the controversial gold ball – worth 20 points but which can only be struck at the end of a 147 maximum effort – will earn players an enormous $1,000,000 bonus.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024 daily order of play.
Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+ unless specified.
Wednesday 18th December
From 2pm
- R1 Match 1: Ding Junhui v Abdulraouf Sayegh
- R1 Match 2: Zhang Anda v Ahmed Aseeri
From 7pm
- R2 Match 1: Shaun Murphy v Winner of R1 Match 1
- R2 Match 2: Luca Brecel v Winner of R1 Match 2
Thursday 19th December
From 2pm
- QF1: Mark Selby v Mark Allen
- QF2: Kyren Wilson v R2 Match 2
From 7pm
- QF3: Judd Trump v Mark Williams
- QF4: Ronnie O'Sullivan v R2 Match 1
Friday 20th December
From 2pm
- SF1: Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF4
- SF2: Winner of QF2 v Winner of QF3
From 7pm
- F: Winner of Match SF1 v Winner of Match SF2
Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024 round dates
- Round 1 and round 2: Wednesday 18th December
- Quarter-finals: Thursday 19th December
- Semi-finals and final: Friday 20th December
How to watch Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024 will be live on DAZN throughout the course of the week.
Regular DAZN subscriptions cost from just £9.99 per month on an annual basis or sign up for a single month for £19.99.
If you sign up to watch the event on DAZN, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.
DAZN can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.
