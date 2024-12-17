The victors from that session will move into the second round against Shaun Murphy and Luca Brecel, with remaining players from the world top 10 to follow in the later rounds.

World No. 1 Judd Trump, reigning world champion Kyren Wilson and Ronnie O'Sullivan are all set to feature in the competition, with big prizes on offer.

The eventual champion will collect a cool £250,000 cheque, while potting the controversial gold ball – worth 20 points but which can only be struck at the end of a 147 maximum effort – will earn players an enormous $1,000,000 bonus.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024 daily order of play.

Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+ unless specified.

Wednesday 18th December

From 2pm

R1 Match 1: Ding Junhui v Abdulraouf Sayegh

R1 Match 2: Zhang Anda v Ahmed Aseeri

From 7pm

R2 Match 1: Shaun Murphy v Winner of R1 Match 1

R2 Match 2: Luca Brecel v Winner of R1 Match 2

Thursday 19th December

From 2pm

QF1: Mark Selby v Mark Allen

QF2: Kyren Wilson v R2 Match 2

From 7pm

QF3: Judd Trump v Mark Williams

QF4: Ronnie O'Sullivan v R2 Match 1

Friday 20th December

From 2pm

SF1: Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF4

SF2: Winner of QF2 v Winner of QF3

From 7pm

F: Winner of Match SF1 v Winner of Match SF2

Round 1 and round 2: Wednesday 18th December

Quarter-finals: Thursday 19th December

Semi-finals and final: Friday 20th December

How to watch Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024 will be live on DAZN throughout the course of the week.

Regular DAZN subscriptions cost from just £9.99 per month on an annual basis or sign up for a single month for £19.99.

If you sign up to watch the event on DAZN, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

DAZN can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

