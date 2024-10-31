He will aim to become the second Chinese victor of a Chinese tournament after Xiao Guodong defeated compatriot Si Jiahui in the final of the Wuhan Open last month.

World champion Kyren Wilson won the Northern Ireland Open last time out, and will be fancied to go all the way again here.

One-year ranking leader Judd Trump suffered defeat to Wilson in the final but remains a lethal threat at the table.

When is the International Championship 2024?

The International Championship 2024 starts on Sunday 3rd November 2024 and runs until Sunday 10th November 2024.

Matches begin from 1:30am UK time, though British TV coverage starts at 6:30am UK time, into an evening session starting at 11:30am UK time.

How to watch the International Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the International Championship 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The International Championship is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

