International Championship 2024 snooker order of play: Schedule today (Sunday 27th October)
Your daily guide to the International Championship 2024, including order of play and full schedule.
The International Championship gets under way in Nanjing, China with the standard array of superstars in action.
Chris Wakelin is among the first players in televised action when the Last 64 begins on Sunday morning in UK time.
The evening session will see John Higgins, Mark Selby and recent Wuhan Open champion Xiao Guodong in action.
Reigning champion Zhang Anda will aim to retain his crown in front of home fans but faces plenty of inevitable competition.
RadioTimes.com brings you the International Championship 2024 daily order of play.
International Championship 2024 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+ unless specified.
Sunday 3rd November
Last 64
From 1:30am (not televised)
- Haydon Pinhey v Lyu Haotian
- Stan Moody v Xu Si
- Ryan Day v Daniel Womersley
From 6:00am
- Simon Blackwell v Matthew Stevens
- Zak Surety v Chris Wakelin
- Jiang Jun v Amir Sarkhosh
From 11:30am
- John Higgins v Ben Woollaston
- Pang Junxu v Elliot Slessor
- Robby Williams v Stuart Carrington
- Dean Young v Gary Wilson
- Jamie Clarke v Mark Selby
- Ricky Walden v Xiao Guodong
Monday 4th November
From 1:30am (not televised)
- Zhang Anda / Ishpreet Singh Chadha v David Grace / Wildcard
- Anthony Hamilton v Shaun Murphy
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Stuart Bingham
- Judd Trump v Sanderson Lam
From 6:30am
- Mark Davis v Mark Williams
- Ronnie O'Sullivan / Mink Nutcharut v He Guoqiang
- Gong Chenzhi v Jack Lisowski
- Ben Mertens v Si Jiahui / Andrew Pagett
- Jimmy Robertson v Noppon Saengkham / Wildcard
- Joe Perry v Barry Hawkins
- Andrew Higginson v Wu Yize
- Liu Hongyu v Kyren Wilson / Mitchell Mann
From 11:30am
- Ali Carter / Wildcard v Ross Muir
- David Gilbert v Jackson Page
- Ding Junhui / Reanne Evans v Martin O'Donnell
- Hossein Vafaei / Wildcard v Dylan Emery
- Joe O'Connor v Anthony McGill
- Aaron Hill v Mark Allen
- Michael Holt v Yuan Sijun
- Fan Zhengyi v Neil Robertson
International Championship Snooker Masters 2024 round dates
- Last 64: Sunday 3rd/Monday 4th November
- Last 32: Tuesday 5th November
- Last 16: Wednesday 6th November
- Quarter-finals: Thursday 7th November
- Semi-finals: Friday 8th November
- Final: Saturday 9th November
How to watch International Championship 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the International Championship 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.
The International Championship is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.
You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.