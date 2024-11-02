The International Championship gets under way in Nanjing, China with the standard array of superstars in action.

Advertisement

Chris Wakelin is among the first players in televised action when the Last 64 begins on Sunday morning in UK time.

The evening session will see John Higgins, Mark Selby and recent Wuhan Open champion Xiao Guodong in action.

Reigning champion Zhang Anda will aim to retain his crown in front of home fans but faces plenty of inevitable competition.

RadioTimes.com brings you the International Championship 2024 daily order of play.

International Championship 2024 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+ unless specified.

Sunday 3rd November

Last 64

From 1:30am (not televised)

  • Haydon Pinhey v Lyu Haotian
  • Stan Moody v Xu Si
  • Ryan Day v Daniel Womersley

From 6:00am

  • Simon Blackwell v Matthew Stevens
  • Zak Surety v Chris Wakelin
  • Jiang Jun v Amir Sarkhosh

From 11:30am

  • John Higgins v Ben Woollaston
  • Pang Junxu v Elliot Slessor
  • Robby Williams v Stuart Carrington
  • Dean Young v Gary Wilson
  • Jamie Clarke v Mark Selby
  • Ricky Walden v Xiao Guodong

Monday 4th November

From 1:30am (not televised)

  • Zhang Anda / Ishpreet Singh Chadha v David Grace / Wildcard
  • Anthony Hamilton v Shaun Murphy
  • Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Stuart Bingham
  • Judd Trump v Sanderson Lam

From 6:30am

  • Mark Davis v Mark Williams
  • Ronnie O'Sullivan / Mink Nutcharut v He Guoqiang
  • Gong Chenzhi v Jack Lisowski
  • Ben Mertens v Si Jiahui / Andrew Pagett
  • Jimmy Robertson v Noppon Saengkham / Wildcard
  • Joe Perry v Barry Hawkins
  • Andrew Higginson v Wu Yize
  • Liu Hongyu v Kyren Wilson / Mitchell Mann

From 11:30am

  • Ali Carter / Wildcard v Ross Muir
  • David Gilbert v Jackson Page
  • Ding Junhui / Reanne Evans v Martin O'Donnell
  • Hossein Vafaei / Wildcard v Dylan Emery
  • Joe O'Connor v Anthony McGill
  • Aaron Hill v Mark Allen
  • Michael Holt v Yuan Sijun
  • Fan Zhengyi v Neil Robertson

International Championship Snooker Masters 2024 round dates

  • Last 64: Sunday 3rd/Monday 4th November
  • Last 32: Tuesday 5th November
  • Last 16: Wednesday 6th November
  • Quarter-finals: Thursday 7th November
  • Semi-finals: Friday 8th November
  • Final: Saturday 9th November

How to watch International Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the International Championship 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The International Championship is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement