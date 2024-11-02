The evening session will see John Higgins, Mark Selby and recent Wuhan Open champion Xiao Guodong in action.

Reigning champion Zhang Anda will aim to retain his crown in front of home fans but faces plenty of inevitable competition.

RadioTimes.com brings you the International Championship 2024 daily order of play.

International Championship 2024 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+ unless specified.

Sunday 3rd November

Last 64

From 1:30am (not televised)

Haydon Pinhey v Lyu Haotian

Stan Moody v Xu Si

Ryan Day v Daniel Womersley

From 6:00am

Simon Blackwell v Matthew Stevens

Zak Surety v Chris Wakelin

Jiang Jun v Amir Sarkhosh

From 11:30am

John Higgins v Ben Woollaston

Pang Junxu v Elliot Slessor

Robby Williams v Stuart Carrington

Dean Young v Gary Wilson

Jamie Clarke v Mark Selby

Ricky Walden v Xiao Guodong

Monday 4th November

From 1:30am (not televised)

Zhang Anda / Ishpreet Singh Chadha v David Grace / Wildcard

Anthony Hamilton v Shaun Murphy

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Stuart Bingham

Judd Trump v Sanderson Lam

From 6:30am

Mark Davis v Mark Williams

Ronnie O'Sullivan / Mink Nutcharut v He Guoqiang

Gong Chenzhi v Jack Lisowski

Ben Mertens v Si Jiahui / Andrew Pagett

Jimmy Robertson v Noppon Saengkham / Wildcard

Joe Perry v Barry Hawkins

Andrew Higginson v Wu Yize

Liu Hongyu v Kyren Wilson / Mitchell Mann

From 11:30am

Ali Carter / Wildcard v Ross Muir

David Gilbert v Jackson Page

Ding Junhui / Reanne Evans v Martin O'Donnell

Hossein Vafaei / Wildcard v Dylan Emery

Joe O'Connor v Anthony McGill

Aaron Hill v Mark Allen

Michael Holt v Yuan Sijun

Fan Zhengyi v Neil Robertson

Last 64: Sunday 3rd/Monday 4th November

Last 32: Tuesday 5th November

Last 16: Wednesday 6th November

Quarter-finals: Thursday 7th November

Semi-finals: Friday 8th November

Final: Saturday 9th November

How to watch International Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the International Championship 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The International Championship is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.