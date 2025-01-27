Murphy will be determined to maintain his form into February and beyond with his gaze drifting towards the World Snooker Championship this spring.

Belgian star Luca Brecel will hope to impress fans as one of just two competitors from mainland Europe, alongside Latvian teenager Artemijs Zizins, who turned professional in 2024.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the German Masters 2025.

When is the German Masters 2025?

The German Masters 2025 started on Monday 27th January and runs until Sunday 2nd February 2025.

TV coverage starts at 9am, into an afternoon session at 2pm and evening session starting at 7pm.

How to watch the German Masters 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the German Masters 2025 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The German Masters 2025 is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

