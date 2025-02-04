The top four at the end of play on Wednesday afternoon will proceed to compete in two semi-finals and a knockout to determine the ultimate champion.

World No. 1 Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson and Mark Selby are among the contenders. Hossein Vafaei, Si Jiahui, Matthew Selt and Xiao Guodong round out the final group.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Championship League Invitational 2025.

When is the Championship League Invitational 2025?

The Championship League Invitational 2025 starts on Tuesday 4th February 2025 and runs until Wednesday 5th February 2025.

TV coverage starts from around 11am UK time each day and runs throughout the afternoon into an evening session.

How to watch the Championship League Invitational 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Championship League Invitational tournament will be live and free to air via the Matchroom Multi Sport YouTube channel.

There is a live feed of Table 1 and Table 2, meaning you can tune in for every moment of every match online.

This can be live streamed to smart TVs and smart sticks.

