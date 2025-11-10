The Champion of Champions 2025 is under way at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester.

Ad

The non-ranking event will see 16 tournament winners from the past year battle it out for the largest share of the £440,000 prize money.

Competitors are split into four groups, with the winner of each set to progress to the Champion of Champions semi-finals later this week.

Group 2, which includes Judd Trump, Bai Yulu, Lei Peifan, and Shaun Murphy, are in action on the opening day of the tournament.

Reigning champion Mark Williams, who beat Xiao Guodong in the 2024 final, will start his title defence on Wednesday.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily order of play and full schedule for the Champion of Champions 2025.

We're keeping this page updated with all the latest times and coverage details throughout the course of the tournament.

Champion of Champions snooker 2025 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. Coverage on TNT Sports and discovery+.

Monday 10th November

Group 2 semi-finals (Best of 7)

From 3pm

Judd Trump (ENG) [2] v Bai Yulu (CHN) [15]

Group 2 final (Best of 11)

Estimated 7pm

Lei Peifan (CHN) [14] v Trump/Yulu

Tuesday 11th November

Group 3 semi-finals (Best of 7)

From 1pm

Kyren Wilson (ENG) [3] v Jack Lisowski (ENG) [12]

Estimated 3pm

Mark Allen (NIR) [6] v Zhao Xintong (CHN) [10]

Group 3 final (Best of 11)

Estimated 7pm

Wilson/Lisowski v Allen/Xintong

Wednesday 12th November

Group 1 semi-finals (Best of 7)

From 1pm

Mark Williams (WAL) [1] v Alfie Burden (ENG) [16]

Estimated 3pm

Mark Selby (ENG) [8] v Stephen Maguire (SCO) [13]

Group 1 final (Best of 11)

Estimated 7pm

Williams/Burden v Selby/Maguire

Thursday 13th November

Group 4 semi-finals (Best of 7)

From 1pm

Neil Robertson (AUS) [4] v Tom Ford (ENG) [11]

Estimated 3pm

John Higgins (SCO) [5] v Xiao Guodong (CHN) [9]

Group 4 final (Best of 11)

Estimated 7pm

Higgins/Guodong v Robertson/Ford

More matches to be added.

How to watch the Champion of Champions 2025 on TV and live stream

UK snooker fans can watch extensive coverage of the Champions of Champions 2025 across ITV platforms.

The action will be shown on ITV4 every day from 1pm (afternoon session) and 7pm (evening session).

The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX, if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices – from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.