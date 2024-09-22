Judd Trump is up against Robert Milkins, while Ronnie O'Sullivan headlines the evening session against Manasawin Phetmalaikul.

Fans across the UK will be delighted to tune in for all the action live on free-to-air TV.

RadioTimes.com brings you the British Open 2024 daily order of play.

More like this

British Open 2024 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+.

Monday 23rd September

Round 1

From 1pm

Mark Williams v Rory Thor

Gong Chenzhi v Tom Ford

Gary Wilson v Mark Allen

Ding Junhui v Aaron Hill

From 2pm

Luca Brecel v Mohamed Shebab

Ryan Day v Louis Heathcote

Robert Milkins v Judd Trump

Ross Muir v John Higgins

From 7pm

Barry Hawkins v Liam Davies

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Manasawin Phetmalaikul

Bulcsu Revesz v Ali Carter

Shaun Murphy v Ian Burns

From 8pm

Pang Junxu v Mark Selby

Jordan Brown v Zhang Anda

Sanderson Lam v Jak Jones

Kyren Wilson v Julien Leclercq

Round 1: Monday 23rd September

Round 2: Tuesday 24th/Wednesday 25th September

Round 3: Wednesday 25th September

Round 4: Thursday 26th September

Quarter-finals: Friday 27th September

Semi-finals: Saturday 28th September

Final: Sunday 29th September

How to watch British Open 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the British Open will be extensively shown across ITV platforms.

The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 each day.

The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX, if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.