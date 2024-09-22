British Open 2024 snooker order of play: Schedule today (Monday 23rd September)
Your daily guide to the British Open 2024, including order of play and full schedule.
The British Open returns with a full slate of 16 matches to enjoy throughout the course of the day.
Reigning champion Mark Williams opens the day's play against Rory Thor, before Gary Wilson and Mark Allen go head to head in a tantalising opening clash.
Judd Trump is up against Robert Milkins, while Ronnie O'Sullivan headlines the evening session against Manasawin Phetmalaikul.
Fans across the UK will be delighted to tune in for all the action live on free-to-air TV.
RadioTimes.com brings you the British Open 2024 daily order of play.
British Open 2024 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+.
Monday 23rd September
Round 1
From 1pm
- Mark Williams v Rory Thor
- Gong Chenzhi v Tom Ford
- Gary Wilson v Mark Allen
- Ding Junhui v Aaron Hill
From 2pm
- Luca Brecel v Mohamed Shebab
- Ryan Day v Louis Heathcote
- Robert Milkins v Judd Trump
- Ross Muir v John Higgins
From 7pm
- Barry Hawkins v Liam Davies
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Manasawin Phetmalaikul
- Bulcsu Revesz v Ali Carter
- Shaun Murphy v Ian Burns
From 8pm
- Pang Junxu v Mark Selby
- Jordan Brown v Zhang Anda
- Sanderson Lam v Jak Jones
- Kyren Wilson v Julien Leclercq
British Open Snooker Masters 2024 round dates
- Round 1: Monday 23rd September
- Round 2: Tuesday 24th/Wednesday 25th September
- Round 3: Wednesday 25th September
- Round 4: Thursday 26th September
- Quarter-finals: Friday 27th September
- Semi-finals: Saturday 28th September
- Final: Sunday 29th September
How to watch British Open 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the British Open will be extensively shown across ITV platforms.
The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 each day.
The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX, if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.
