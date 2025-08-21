Captain Zoe Aldcroft will be careful to shield her team from complacency going into a home tournament England are expected to win.

World Player of the Year Ellie Kildunne will be determined to get the ball rolling with a bang in the North East against the USA, who actually won the first Women's RWC back in 1991.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v USA in the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 on TV and online.

When is England v USA?

England v USA will take place on Friday 22nd August 2025.

What time is kick-off?

England v USA will kick off at 7:30pm UK time.

What TV channel is England v USA on?

You can watch the game live on BBC One from 6:30pm, with coverage hosted by Gabby Logan.

How to live stream England v USA online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app across a range of devices.

