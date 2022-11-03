Fast forward to the summer and Wales would lose a Test match series to South Africa, but did beat the world champions 12-13 in the second game. Without fly-half Dan Biggar, back-row forward Justin Tipuric has been handed the captaincy.

Wales’s 2022 has certainly been one of lows and highs. Heading into this year’s edition of the Six Nations, Wayne Pivac’s team were champions - but by March they were fifth-best and ended the tournament with a dramatic last-minute loss to Italy in Cardiff.

There is a look to the future in Pivac’s selections, as the promising Christ Tshiunza is included in the squad, while Louis Rees-Zammit will feature on the wing and Leicester Tigers' Tommy Reffell will be hoping to add to his already promising international career.

Ian Foster’s New Zealand got their end-of-year Tests underway last Saturday in Tokyo. Beating Japan 38-31, while a win, did cost the All Blacks. Their captain, Sam Cane, and experienced hooker Dane Coles have both been forced to go home after sustaining injuries, while lock forward Brodie Retallick has been banned for two games for his red card in that game.

In spite of those drawbacks, in Cardiff this weekend you should fully expect the three-time World Cup winning nation to be the favourites against Wales. Part of the reason is because the All Blacks have simply spent more time together in the run up, plus the fact that Wales haven’t beaten their southern hemisphere opposition since 1953.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v New Zealand on TV and online.

When is Wales v New Zealand on TV?

Wales v New Zealand will take place on Saturday 5th November 2022 at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v New Zealand will kick-off at 3:15pm.

Is Wales v New Zealand on TV?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Wales v New Zealand online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 2:30pm.

You can take advantage of its 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Wales v New Zealand team news

Wales: TBC

New Zealand: TBC

