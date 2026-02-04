The Six Nations remains one of the most hotly contested annual sports tournaments in the world – and 2026 looks set to be another tight one as France seek to defend their title.

Les Bleus won a narrow three-horse race by a single bonus point last year, but England, who just missed out on glory, haven't lost a game since their 2025 opener against Ireland a year ago.

With the competition seeming to be closer than ever at the top, we turned to six former stars for their hottest predictions on how the tournament will pan out, including how their team will fare, their key players and potential breakout stars.

RadioTimes.com brings you the expert predictions for the Six Nations 2026 from six players who have played in it.

Six Nations 2026 predictions

Ben Youngs (England) – "People will start recognising him as a world class winger."

For The Love Of Rugby podcast

Ben Youngs. Getty Images

England are probably favourites. There's been a real nice upward trend, an attacking philosophy on show while still keeping the sort of pragmatism you need at Test level.

In environments like England, there's obviously an expectation. I've been there where you've had a few losses, but you never feel that far away, you just need momentum to turn those narrow losses into wins – that's what they've done.

It was a shame the last Six Nations was ended for England. They got the wind in their sails, carried that form into Argentina and into the autumn. I'm really optimistic, there's a lot of reasons to be upbeat and positive.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has had injuries and not the consistency, but that guy is electric. He could get people on their feet and excited every time he touches the ball. He might be a real breakthrough and people will start recognising him as a world class winger.

I think the Grand Slam will come down to the France game – a winner-takes-all in Paris. I'm going to back England to win it.

Key match: France v England

Alex Cuthbert (Wales) – "We'll score a lot of tries."

Scrum V podcast

Alex Cuthbert. Getty Images

Uncertainty seems to be the word at the moment off the field, but Wales have some experienced players back in the mix, certain players that may make a difference. It's still a very tall order. What we obviously want to achieve is to win the Six Nations but we are a long way off that.

Louis Rees-Zammit is definitely our point of difference. He's our X-factor player, I'd love to see him at full-back. He's going to get a lot of touches of the ball and the player to push Wales forward. We've got a really good, exciting back three but Rees-Zammit is our main boy.

It's all about showing progression from the autumn. There were green shoots in certain games, but the defence is a big thing. England are up first game. That's the one game we all want to play all season.

We're definitely fighting to avoid that wooden spoon. We'll score a lot of tries and may sneak a couple of losing bonus points, which will hopefully be enough to be above Italy. But that's me being very optimistic.

Key match: Wales v Italy

Alan Quinlan (Ireland) – "They won't go in with that favourites tag."

Off The Ball

Alan Quinlan. Getty Images

Ireland have been contenders for years. That's probably not the case this year. There is a bit of a negative feeling around the team. There are a lot of familiar faces in the squad, a lot of players on the wrong side of 30, but there's also still a very good core group.

It is a unique situation where you lose your coach for most of the year with the British & Irish Lions, but Andy Farrell is very well respected and an inspirational figure, so the hope is that Ireland can find a bit of spark again.

He's decided to keep a lot of the tried and trusted players in there with a belief he's going to get them performing at a high level again.

Jamison Gibson Park is that cog that connects forwards and backs and when he plays really well, he can unlock defences, pick passes out.

There's a bit of pressure off Ireland, they won't go in with that favourites tag. A minimum target is to finish third and win their home games. Anything less would be really disappointing.

Key match: France v Ireland

Jim Hamilton (Scotland) – "Better than it's ever been... but it needs to transfer into a tournament."

The Rugby Pod

Jim Hamilton. Getty Images

I have been saying this is Scotland's year for the last few years because of the profile of the squad.

If you look at some of the stuff that we're doing, it's better than it's ever been, in terms of the physicality, the attacking shape that we've got and the quality of athletes we are producing, but it just hasn't transferred to the tournament. [Gregor Townsend] will be the first to say it needs to transfer into a tournament now.

We are bigger and better than just Finn Russell. Kyle Steyn, his dad was Nelson Mandela's personal bodyguard, is a world class player, the leading winger in Scotland, one of the best wingers in the northern hemisphere. He's struggled with injury, but he's back to his best now.

We've always got one or two big games in us, but as the tournament shows, you've got to be better than one or two games. I could come back and eat my words but I am quietly confident. Third.

Key match: Scotland v England

Maggie Alphonsi (England) – "He's exciting to watch. He brings a lot of hype."

ITV

Maggie Alphonsi. Getty Images

The general feeling based on how we performed in the autumn is positive. How can you not be? They've won 11 games on the bounce. When you talk to people, everyone's generally quite hopeful for how England can do going into the Six Nations.

England didn't have an attacking structure, they lacked that attacking flair. Defensively, they adopted almost this South African style of rugby, which was to try and have this blitz defence. We didn't know what England's identity was, what was their style of rugby?

Now it's quite clear: they're for contestable kicks, they've got some really good players who can win that ball back, and they look incredibly strong in various areas. They've got good squad depth, England's version of the bomb squad, which South Africa have.

Henry Pollock is on the bench, blonde hair with a black hair band. He divides opinion, but he's exciting to watch. He brings a lot of hype. When you talk about players who come in to the second half to make a difference, he's going to be one.

England finished second last year and they had all three home games. I'm going to put it out there and say they finish first.

Key match: England v France

Dan Biggar (Wales) – "Is he enough on his own to get Wales out of it? Absolutely not."

ITV

Dan Biggar. Getty Images

Wales are a bit of a mess off the field, going from one soap opera to another. And Wales haven't won a game in the Six Nations for two years – there has to be some progress. We have Steve Tandy and a new coaching group, but it's a really tough one for him.

Louis Rees-Zammit gives Wales a focal point, an X-factor feeling when he's on the ball. When his name is on the team sheet, there's a little bit more confidence in the team and a bit of fear in the opposition. Is he enough on his own to get Wales out of it? Absolutely not.

If Wales can avoid a third consecutive wooden spoon, beat Italy in Cardiff and not get blown away in games, that would be classed as an improvement.

I'm disappointed the fixtures have fallen as they are with England away to start, then France at home. The Italy game has to be the one on Super Saturday. It's Wales' best chance of getting a victory in a shootout for fifth and sixth.

Key match: Wales v Italy

