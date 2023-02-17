However, fans will be disappointed to learn there are no matches on this weekend. It's time to fill our weekends with, well, anything else.

The Six Nations has already proven to be a highly dramatic, unpredictable affair in 2023 with more still to come.

The 2023 tournament has seen Ireland and Scotland launch out in front of the pack, though Ireland have faced reigning champions France while Scotland are yet to travel to Paris.

England lost to the Scots once again in their opening clash at Twickenham, but restored some pride against a revitalised Italy, who came close to defeating France in Rome.

The team we're yet to mention? Wales. Warren Gatland has returned to a firestorm and his team are planted to the foot of the table – when will they have a chance to scrape themselves away from the wooden spoon position?

RadioTimes.com rounds up why there are no Six Nations games on this weekend and when the next games will go ahead.

Why are there no Six Nations games this weekend?

There are no Six Nations games on this weekend purely to give players a chance to rest and recharge ahead of the remaining three rounds of matches.

The break is, interestingly, not mandated but has traditionally been upheld to ensure player welfare is of a high standard.

The alternative, playing five major international tests in five weeks is likely too much for the players involved given the physical, often brutal, nature of the sport.

By allowing players to remain fit and fresh throughout the Six Nations, players are afforded breathing space to properly recover from bashes and bruises and should subsequently lead to high quality play being maintained throughout the tournament.

Six Nations fixtures coming up

Round 3

Saturday 25th February

Italy v Ireland (2:15pm) ITV1

Wales v England (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C

Sunday 26th February

France v Scotland (3pm) ITV1

