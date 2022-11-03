Now hoping to bounce back against Fiji, who are coached by former Scotland coach Vern Cotter, Scotland will have their work cut out for them against the Pacific Islanders.

Scotland got their Autumn Internationals underway this year with a narrow 15-16 loss to Australia. Pushing the Wallabies close, Gregor Townsend’s team could have ended the day as victors should Blair Kinghorn have kicked a last-minute penalty.

Announcing a strong 31-man squad, Cotter will be targeting his former side this weekend. With a host of players that ply their trade in Europe, as well as for Super Rugby’s Fijian Drua, as ever Fijian flair will pose a threat to whoever lines up opposite.

In their loss to Australia, Scotland can certainly take plenty of positives. Due to the game being played out of World Rugby’s international window, Townsend was only able to select players playing domestically in Scotland.

With that in mind, the squad will be buoyed by the arrival of stars like Jonny Gray, Stuart Hogg, Chris Harris and the extremely promising Cameron Redpath.

One downside is Sam Skinner’s injury that sees him out of contention for the rest of November - but you should still expect a big performance from the home side.

When is Scotland v Fiji on TV?

Scotland v Fiji will take place on Saturday 5th November 2022 at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Fiji will kick-off at 1pm.

Is Scotland v Fiji on TV?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Scotland v Fiji online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 12:30pm.

You can take advantage of its 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Scotland v Fiji team news

Scotland: TBC

Fiji: TBC

