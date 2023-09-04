Scotland are placed in a tricky Pool B alongside Ireland and South Africa, two of the favourites to go all the way in the RWC, and almost certainly need to topple one of them to advance.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up Greig Laidlaw's Rugby World Cup predictions for Scotland ahead of the tournament.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rugby World Cup 2023 predictions

Interview by Kate Battersby. First featured in Radio Times magazine.

Scotland are in Pool B with South Africa and Ireland. That’s a tough draw...

GL: Yes, that’s the world champions and the team world ranked one in the world. But Scotland are playing with confidence. There’s definitely room for optimism.

What do Scotland need to do to reach the quarter-finals?

GL: Clearly, beat either South Africa or Ireland. But playing the Springboks first is good for us — once they’re into their rhythm, they’re very difficult to beat.

What is Scotland’s greatest strength?

GL: Their ambitious mindset to attack.

Who will be their key player?

GL: Fly-half Finn Russell. He’s an excellent player and brings others into the game.

Which other players will shine?

GL: South Africa captain Siya Kolisi returned from knee surgery in April and is one to watch. And France’s Antoine Dupont, of course. He’s an awesome player.

Which underdogs can surprise people?

GL: In Scotland’s pool, Tonga have powerful athletes right across the board. Elsewhere, Fiji have some of the best players in the world in their back line.

Who do you think can be the rising star of this World Cup?

GL: Scotland’s Rory Darge. He’s an excellent backrow player and definitely a future leader for Scotland.

Which player would you secretly want to have in the Scotland team?

GL: South Africa’s second-row RG Snyman. He’s brilliant in the set-piece and very athletic for a big man.

Who do you think will lift the trophy?

GL: I’ll go with France. On home turf, their players really connect to their people and their country.

What’s your one big hope for the tournament?

GL: That we just celebrate a sport that is culturally massive in the host nation, rather than be talking about high tackles or red cards.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.