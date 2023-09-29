Ireland entered this tournament with the tag of world’s best and the heavy weight of expectations on their shoulders. So far, they’ve lived up to that pressure, especially after beating the reigning world champions.

Their 21 tries scored is the most of all teams in the tournament, and have conceded just shy of 11 points per game. Beat Scotland and it’ll be just the third time that Ireland have won all of their pool stage games.

RadioTimes.com takes a look at the likely path Ireland must tread should they progress to the Rugby World Cup final.

How could Ireland qualify for the RWC quarter-finals?

Two points from their final game against Scotland would confirm Ireland top the group with 16, given that the most points the Springboks can reach is 15 and a win against Scotland would knock Gregor Townsend's men out.

Who could Ireland play in the RWC quarter-finals?

In the quarters, should they top their group, they’ll face the second-placed team from Pool A in Saint Denis on Saturday 14th October, which is likely to be New Zealand.

There’s a chance, however small, that Italy shock New Zealand and come second in the pool, which would represent a much easier task for Ireland than that of New Zealand.

Probable QF opponents: NEW ZEALAND

Who could Ireland play in the RWC semi-finals?

After New Zealand, they face the winner from quarter-final 1, which will likely be between Wales and whoever finishes second in Pool D – Argentina, Japan, or Samoa.

On current form during this tournament, Wales would be favourites to slip past either of them and set up a semi-final date with Ireland. That match will be played at Stade de France also, on Friday 20th October.

Probable SF opponents: WALES

Who could Ireland play in the Rugby World Cup final?

In the final, there’s likely three teams they could potentially meet from the other side of the draw, being France, Ireland, or South Africa.

It’s likely to be either a rematch with South Africa or face hosts France in Ireland’s first ever World Cup final at Stade de France on Saturday 28th October.

Probably final opponents: FRANCE/SOUTH AFRICA

