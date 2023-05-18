Saracens topped the table in 2022/23 with 15 victories under their belts, while Sale Sharks finished up one win and five points away from top spot.

It all comes down to this. Nine months of gruelling action boils down to the finest two teams in Premiership Rugby slogging it out for glory.

However, both teams proved themselves to be a cut above the pack across the season – and Twickenham awaits the showpiece encounter.

Saracens demolished Northampton Saints with an emphatic first-half performance on home soil in the semi-finals, while Sale Sharks toppled reigning champions Leicester Tigers to book their place in the final.

Fans across the nation will tune in to soak up the best of domestic rugby drama, with a free-to-air TV option available in the UK.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when the Premiership Rugby final will go ahead in 2023.

When is the Premiership Rugby final 2023?

The Premiership Rugby final will take place on Saturday 27th May 2023.

The tournament has rumbled on since the start of September 2022 and will finally conclude this month.

Premiership Rugby final kick-off time

Saracens v Sale Sharks will kick off at 3pm.

The primetime Saturday afternoon slot is free of any domestic football so could draw in a big TV audience, especially with the game on a free-to-air channel.

How to watch the Premiership Rugby final

The game will be shown live on ITV in a big victory for fans of live sport on free-to-air TV.

You can tune in for all the build-up on the main ITV1 channel or online via ITVX.

Alternatively, the match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 from 2pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

