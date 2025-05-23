Northampton have offered little in terms of a defence of their 2023/24 Rugby Premiership title, sitting eighth in the table, but the likes of Fin Smith, Tommy Freeman, and Rugby's man of the moment Henry Pollock could yet make this a season to remember.

Bordeaux Bègles are chasing history as they bid to deliver the club's first Champions Cup triumph after they beat Top 14 leaders Toulouse in the semi-finals.

For all Northampton's exciting talent, the French side have plenty of firepower of their own, not least arguably the world's best player in lightning winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, which means Saturday final is shaping up to be one for the ages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bordeaux Begles v Toulouse on TV and online.

When is Northampton v Bordeaux Bègles?

Northampton v Bordeaux Bègles will take place on Saturday 24th May 2025.

Northampton v Bordeaux Bègles kick-off time

Northampton v Bordeaux Bègles will kick off at 2:45pm.

What TV channel is Northampton v Bordeaux Bègles on?

Northampton v Bordeaux Bègles will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1.

Viewers can add Premier Sports to their Sky or Virgin Media TV packages, or watch via the Amazon Prime Video add-on.

The service costs £15.99 on a monthly basis on a rolling 30-day subscription. You can save money by signing up for an annual subscription at £10.99 per month, or pay for a full year up front at £120.

How to live stream Northampton v Bordeaux Bègles online

You can also watch matches on a range of mobile devices on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

