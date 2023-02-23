There are those who have entered the world stage and grown to be iconic players for their nation, who are beloved by the fans and represent the spirit of their team and the sport.

To be capped for your country at test level takes a certain skill and specialism, but to be capped consistently - and more than 100 times - shows true greatness.

RadioTimes.com brings you a celebration of the top 10 men’s rugby union players with the most test caps on the international stage.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

(* = denotes players still playing today)

10. Stephen Moore, Australia (129)

The legendary Wallabies hooker and captain Stephen Moore is the second most capped Australian player in the world, with an impressive 12 year international career.

The first of Australia’s entries in this list, Moore is considered one of the best hookers to play the game. Kicking off his career with a debut against Samoa in 2005, he then went on to captain the side in 24 test matches - including the Rugby World Cup 2015 final.

Alongside his international career, the hooker also excelled for Super Rugby sides Queensland Reds and Brumbies with over 150 appearances.

9. Ronan O'Gara, Ireland (130)

The former Ireland and Munster fly-half is one of the nation’s best and most decorated, holding the Ireland record for most test points scored (1,083). This incredible figure sees him ranked fifth amongst the all-time scoring international players.

The first of Ireland’s entries in this list, O’Gara’s international career lasted 13 years and saw him part of the side which won three Triple Crowns and the Grand Slam in 2009. He also joined the British & Irish Lions team for three tours.

Following a starry international career, O’Gara is now head coach of French Top 14 side, La Rochelle.

8. Keven Mealamu, New Zealand (132)

With an international career spanning 13 years for his country, Mealamu is certainly an All Black great.

Following his exciting debut in New Zealand’s punishing win against Wales back in 2002, he went on to become test captain against Scotland during the All Blacks’ Grand Slam tour in 2008. Furthermore, the decorated hooker then played a key role in the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cup winning teams, whilst also regularly leading the Haka.

More like this

Along with excelling on the international stage, Mealamu also captained Super Rugby side the Blues through their 2006 Super 14 campaign, while also playing for the Barbarians.

7. Gethin Jenkins, Wales (134)

Another giant of Welsh rugby, Gethin Jenkins's sparkling career spanned 14 years worth of international rugby.

Following his first appearance for Wales in 2002, the gifted prop played an integral part in three Welsh Grand Slams and also captained the side on several occasions. This success saw Jenkins called up on three British and Irish Lions tours (2005, 2009 and 2013).

The loosehead also became the most capped prop in rugby history, signalling a new generation of props due to his athleticism, attack in the breakdown and try-scoring abilities - proving there was more to the position than just the scrum.

6. George Gregan, Australia (139)

Currently Australia's most capped international player, George Gregan is a hugely talented scrum-half who proved instrumental in three Rugby World Cups for his nation.

Since his debut for the Wallabies in 1994 against Italy, Gregan was a part of the 1999 Rugby World Cup winning side. He then went on to captain the side that narrowly lost to England in the unforgettable 2003 Rugby World Cup final.

Most known for his incredible try-saving tackle on All Blacks wing Jeff Wilson back in 1994, the scrum-half has since been inducted as a Brumbies legend for the Super 14 side.

5. Brian O'Driscoll, Ireland (141)

Getty Images

O’Driscoll has long been regarded as the greatest Irish player to grace the international stage, as well as the best centre in his day.

With a magnificent career spanning 15 years, the legend made his debut for Ireland in 1999 against Australia. He then captained an Irish side who went on to win a remarkable Grand Slam and three Triple Crowns. Furthermore, he totalled an impressive 141 international test matches - 133 for Ireland and eight for the British and Irish Lions.

With a total of 47 international tries (46 for Ireland and 1 for the British and Irish Lions), the Irish talisman sits as the 8th highest try scorer in international rugby union history.

4. Sergio Parisse, Italy (142)

Undoubtedly Italy’s greatest player, Sergio Parisse holds an enviable and glittering career spanning over 20 years and five Rugby World Cups.

The 39-year-old giant - who greatly evolved the role of a modern number eight - is the most-capped player ever in Guinness Six Nations and has since made sporting history for his nation following his debut back in 2002.

Following the recent announcement of his retirement at the end of this season, we’re really hoping that there will be a fitting swansong for the Azzurri legend during the Six Nations.

3. Sam Whitelock, New Zealand (143*)

The towering Kiwi is one of the best modern locks playing today, racking up several accolades in his illustrious career, including the most capped All Blacks lock of all time.

Whitelock made his test debut back in 2010, scoring two tries. He’s since gone on to be part of the All Blacks team who won the Rugby World Cup twice (2011 and 2015), and also the Rugby Championship.

Along with leading domestic side Crusaders to back-to-back Super Rugby titles, he’s also captained the All Blacks in 2021.

At 32, we’re sure he has plenty more in the tank, too!

2. Richie McCaw, New Zealand (148)

The legendary flanker is the most decorated All Black captain, leading his team to two successive World Cup wins in 2011 and 2015. He’s also a three-time World Rugby Player of the Year.

Richie McCaw made his test debut for the All Blacks in 2001 and has long since cemented his place as one of the best rugby players of all time, captaining the most dominant New Zealand team yet.

He held the test cap record back at the Rugby World Cup 2015 final until a certain Welshman overtook him when he played Scotland back in 2020.

1. Alun Wyn Jones, Wales (168*)

Getty Images

The record-breaking 37-year-old has been an inspirational talisman for Welsh rugby for well over a decade, and is still going strong today.

Since winning his first senior cap for the nation back in the 2006 Summer Tests, the lock has gone on to win the Six Nations Championship five times, including three Grand Slams. He also captained sides Ospreys, Wales and the British and Irish Lions on their 2021 tour of South Africa, playing four tours with the Lions.

Alun Wyn Jones’s tenacity, perseverance and strength in leadership truly symbolises the spirit of the sport.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.