Gregor Townsend's men have been inconsistent so far having toppled England in their opener before falling to defeats against Wales and France.

Scotland may be out of contention for the Six Nations 2022 title but they can fire themselves back into the upper pack with a victory over Italy.

That defeat to Wales has proven particularly costly in a tournament that many Scots would have felt quietly optimistic about.

Six Nations 2022 on TV – schedule, kick-off times, channel details

Italy continue to trundle on their 35-game winless run with little to suggest they're about to end their barren streak.

The Italians' last outing saw them crushed 57-6 by Ireland, taking their points difference to a miserable -111 after just three rounds.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Scotland on TV and online.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Italy v Scotland on TV?

Italy v Scotland will take place on Saturday 13th March 2022.

Check out our Six Nations TV schedule guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick off?

Italy v Scotland will kick off at 2:15pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including England v Ireland.

What TV channel is Italy v Scotland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV from 1:30pm.

ITV have the rights to broadcast all of Italy's home matches.

How to live stream Italy v Scotland online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Italy v Scotland on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Italy v Scotland team news

Italy: TBC

Scotland: TBC

Italy v Scotland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Italy (9/1) Draw (50/1) Scotland (1/16)*

For all the latest Six Nations odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Advertisement

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.