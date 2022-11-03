Looking to carry on that momentum between now and the Rugby World Cup in a years’ time, they start their three-match run of games against the current world champions, South Africa. They will be without centre Bundee Aki who is banned for two more games, while James Lowe, Iain Henderson and Ronan Kelleher are all out with injury for the foreseeable future.

Ireland are on top of the world coming into this Autumn Internationals series. Ranked first overall by World Rugby in their rankings, Andy Farrell’s team are on cloud nine after going to New Zealand in the summer and leaving the country with a 2-1 series win.

At 37, Johnny Sexton will captain the team from fly-half, while Josh van der Flier is expected to keep up his frankly unbelievable form from earlier in the year and Tadhg Furlong is always a delight at tighthead prop.

Also playing France, Italy and England these coming weeks, Jacques Nienaber’s team will be missing their first-choice fly-half Handre Pollard. Instead leaning upon 24-year-old Damian Willemse, it will be hoped that the Stormers player will combine well with veteran playmaker Faf de Klerk.

Beating Wales in the summer and finishing second in the Rugby Championship, the Springboks are always a threat. With a settled and experienced squad, as ever the team led by Siya Kolisi are going to be dangerous and should never be taken lightly.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v South Africa on TV and online.

When is Ireland v South Africa on TV?

Ireland v South Africa will take place on Saturday 5th November 2022 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

What time is kick-off?

Ireland v South Africa will kick-off at 5:30pm.

Is Ireland v South Africa on TV?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Ireland v South Africa online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 4:30pm.

You can take advantage of its 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Ireland v South Africa team news

Ireland: TBC

South Africa: Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Siya Kolisi (Captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese, Jaden Hendrikse, Damian Willemse, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe.

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Deon Fourie, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux.

