Bristol Bears are the visitors for Harlequins' annual Big Game double header at Allianz Stadium Twickenham on Saturday.

Ad

The home of English rugby is expected to be packed out on the final weekend before Christmas and fans won't be short on entertainment.

As well as matches from PREM Rugby and Premiership Women's Rugby, there will be a pre-game performance from legendary DJ duo Groove Armada.

Ultimately, however, Big Game, which started in 2008 and has been a double header since 2021, is all about the rugby. In the early match, England star Ellie Kildunne will hope to inspire Quins to victory against Bears in the PWR, while, later on, the hosts will look to put a slow start to the PREM Rugby season behind them against the West Country outfit.

The good news for the fans not heading to Twickenham for the festival of rugby is that there will be extensive coverage throughout the day.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Harlequins v Bristol Bears in the Big Game double header on TV and online.

What TV channel is Harlequins v Bristol Bears Big Game on?

The matches will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 3pm.

Coverage of the Premiership Women's rugby match between Harlequins and Bristol Bears starts at 3pm, with kick-off at 3:05pm.

The broadcast of the PREM Rugby clash between the men's teams starts at 5:15pm, with kick-off at 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Harlequins v Bristol Bears Big Game online

You can watch both matches on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.