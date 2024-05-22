What channel is Gloucester v Sharks EPCR Challenge Cup final on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Gloucester v Sharks in the EPCR Challenge Cup final, including TV channel and kick-off time.
The EPCR Challenge Cup boils down to this final match-up between Gloucester and Sharks at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.
The top two seeds from the group stages have fought their way through the knockout rounds to collide in the grand finale.
No. 1-ranked Sharks survived a scare against Clermont in the semi-finals as they escaped with a narrow 32-31 victory. Sharks are the first South African team to reach the final.
Gloucester have heated up as the tournament has progressed, with increasing margins of victory in each of their knockout clashes, culminating in a confident 40-23 victory over No. 3 seeds Benetton in the semi-finals.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Gloucester v Sharks on TV and online.
When is Gloucester v Sharks?
Gloucester v Sharks will take place on Friday 24th May 2024.
Gloucester v Sharks kick-off time
Gloucester v Sharks will kick off at 8pm.
What TV channel is the EPCR Challenge Cup final on?
Gloucester v Sharks will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
How to live stream EPCR Challenge Cup final online
You can watch the game on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
